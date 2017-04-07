Kelly clarifies comments on Kizer

Earlier this week, Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly said in an interview with Sirius XM Radio, that he believed former Irish quarterback, DeShone Kizer, needed one more year to develop at Notre Dame.

The comments by Kelly sparked controversy. But in the whole interview, Kelly speaks highly of his former signal caller and he stressed that Friday.

"I think that everybody that comes to Notre Dame would benefit from another year when they don't have their degree and can use college football to season themselves so DeShone's not in that category by himself, I think he's got great character, I named him a captain so for that to be seen any other way but positive but it wasn't seen that way and there's nothing I can do about it. I think the world of DeShone and I think he's going to be a great quarterback in the NFL,” explained Kelly.

Kizer is expected to go in the first two rounds in the NFL Draft later this month.