La Porte County looking for ways to battle addiction and homelessness

Indiana lawmakers visited La Porte County Friday to do a little location scouting.

They’re looking for new ideas to fight the opioid epidemic and veteran homelessness.

In Indianapolis, legislators have discussed the idea of a new building to care for addicts and homeless vets.

They are deciding whether to use an old building or start new.

One building drawing attention is one of the La Porte County health facilities. It was built in the 1800s but is undergoing some major upgrades.

"We're seeing some unmet needs in the county, and while we have a private pay options available, sometimes our citizens just don't have the means to be able to do that,” said Senator Mike Bohacek, Indiana State Senate.

Discussions are just starting but they like the location for easier access to any facility they'll build.