La Porte man facing attempted murder charge for allegedly beating wife

A La Porte man is facing attempted murder and domestic battery charges after allegedly beating up his estranged wife Monday night.

200N in La Porte is quiet now, with just the rush of the wind, but Monday night, the silence was shattered.

“Deputies were sent to a gas station on the east side of La Porte, in reference to a battery that had happened…She had been battered by her husband from whom she had been separate from, who had entered forced entry into her home after being served with a protective order, and he had entered into the home, and he was armed with a deadly weapon, and he battered her,” said La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her with his handgun.

“She actually was able to flee her home with her five year old child,” said Sheriff Boyd.

She made it to a Family Express gas station about four miles from her house to call 911.

Then, the manhunt for her estranged husband, David Lane, began.

“The next day, we were able to locate his vehicle that had been abandoned on a roadway that was about a mile as the crow flies from her home,” said Sheriff Boyd.

Wednesday, deputies decided to check again in the area where they found the suspect’s vehicle.

This time, they brought a bloodhound.

The sheriff says without that hound, they likely never would have found Lane, because he was hiding in a hole in the woods off of Scholl Road.

Officials arrested 46-year-old David Lane Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, they charged him with attempted murder, burglary, robbery, and domestic battery.

For La Porte deputies, Lane is a familiar face.

“Certainly this is someone that we’re aware of. Hence the reason the prosecutor will be charging him with habitual offender,” said Sheriff Boyd.

Meanwhile, his wife is shaken but recovering.

“She’s a very strong lady, and we’re very pleased that she wasn’t more seriously hurt. This could have very well been a tragedy,” said Sheriff Boyd.

Lane is currently sitting in the La Porte County jail with a $100,000 bond.