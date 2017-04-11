Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

La Porte Police investigating armed robbery

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 11, 2017 6:48 PM EST
LA PORTE, Ind. -

The La Porte Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station on Lincolnway.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Two black males armed with handguns entered the business and demanded money, police said.

The clerk complied and the two men left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about this case, please contact La Porte Police Detective Corporal, Brett Airy, at (219) 362-9446, Ext. 205.

