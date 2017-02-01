La Porte Police investigating theft of batteries from vehicles

The La Porte Police Department is investigating the theft of batteries from vehicles parked at an apartment complex.

Tuesday, police were called to the Cambridge Square apartments on Longwood Drive to investigate mischief to vehicles.

Police said the hoods to three vehicles had been popped open and battery cables cut. Batteries were stolen from two of the three vehicles.

Police received a tip the batteries were taken to a local recycling business.

Employees at the business confirmed two batteries were brought in with the cables still attached.

Police matched the cables with the cars and returned the batteries to the vehicle owners.

The suspect in this case was described as a white male driving a purplish colored older vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call La Porte Police Specialist Bill Bunton at (219) 362-9446, mailbox #438.

You can also contact La Porte Police by leaving a private message on Facebook or leave a tip on the website.