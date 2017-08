La Porte Police seek help identifying woman

The La Porte Police Department currently seeks assistance from anyone who could help identify the woman pictured wearing a pink shirt.

She was photographed with three children who are around her in the image.

If anyone has information in regards to the identity of the woman, they are asked to contact Detective Nate Thode at (219)362-9446, Ext. 209 or message the La Porte Police Department on Facebook.