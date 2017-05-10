LaCrosse home destroyed in fire

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a fire at Oneida and Michigan streets in LaCrosse.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m.

Deputy James Arnold said the home was not occupied when the fire happened.

Detective Mike Raymer, the department's fire investigator was conduct an investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the fire department clears the scene.