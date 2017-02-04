Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl show to feature hundreds of drones

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Feb 4, 2017 11:38 PM EST | Updated: Feb 4, 2017 10:43 PM EST

By Dylan Byers

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- Footballs won't be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds -- yes, hundreds -- of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show's production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston's NRG Stadium a "no drone zone" on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

