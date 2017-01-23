LaGrange County Deputies seeking help in locating two persons of interest

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in multiple burglaries in the area.

Deputies say 32-year-old Aaron Loffer is a white male, approximately 5’10” at 200 pounds with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

Loffer is said to have an active felony arrest warrant out of Allen County and arrest warrant out Steuben County where he is also a theft suspect.

The second man is 31-year-old Jeremy Tuttle who is 6-foot tall at 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

According to deputies, Tuttle has an active felony warrant from LaGrange County for drug charges while on probation.

The two men could be driving a black spray painted 1996 GMC Yukon with damage to the rear windows.

Deputies say both Loffer and Tuttle are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding the location of the two men, contact deputies at 260-463-7491.