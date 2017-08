Lakeland Health implements visitor restrictions due to flu

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Lakeland Health is implementing visitor restrictions because of an increase in flu cases.

Lakeland Health is asking visitors to refrain from visiting a patient if they are currently sick, are not an immediate family member of the patient, or are less than 18-years-old.

Visitors who have not had a flu shot will be asked to wear a mask and remain six feet away from patients.

Click here for more information.