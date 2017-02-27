Lane restrictions on US31 in South Bend begin Monday

The nice weather has prompted INDOT to move up the schedule for work on US31 in South Bend installing a box truss and signs.

From now until March 24, there will be daytime lane restrictions in both the northbound and southbound lanes on US 31 between the US 20 bypass to Kern Road.

This affects approximately 2 miles of roadway.

The restrictions will be in effect from 7 a.m. to dark.

The road will be closed when the sign while signs are being erected.