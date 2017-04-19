LaPorte businesses robbed at gunpoint, police asking public for information

A LaPorte business was robbed at gunpoint for the second time in two weeks and now police are seeking help from the public.

LaPorte Police say the Citgo Convenience Station on East Lincolnway was robbed at approximately 3:05 a.m Tuesday.

Through the investigation it was determined the suspect is a black male who wore dark colored clothing and a mask or garment over his face.

The suspect allegedly demanded the clerk for money while displaying a handgun.

Police say this location was robbed earlier in the month on April 10th. This earlier incident also involved armed black males.

A similar robbery happened at the Marathon Gas Station on East Lincolnway on March 23rd.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding these crimes to contact LaPorte Police at 219-362-9446.