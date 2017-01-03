Large amount of money stolen from bowling alley

Indiana State Police are investigating the theft of a large amount of money from the Auburn Bowl.

Police said around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, an unidentified man made his way into the Auburn Bowl on Sprott Street.

Once inside the suspect took a large amount of cash and a Hammer brand bowling bag to hold the money, according to police.

The suspect was captured on surveillance equipment. He is described as a male, 5'3" tall, wearing dark pants and a long dark coat.

If you have any information in this case, contact the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at either (800) 552-0976 or (260) 432-8661, or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 925-1500.