Last minute holiday shopping

Tens of thousands of people have been coming in and out of Mishawaka’s University Park Mall all week long and Friday was no different.

One mall official says this was their busiest day of the year.

University Park Mall holds 4,500 parking spaces, but this week, mall officials say 20,000 have been coming through each day.

To accommodate shoppers who are really pressing their luck this time of year, the mall is staying open longer.

“Today’s been a very busy day , a lot going on everyone knows down to wire getting Christmas shopping in today and tomorrow that’s it tonight open till 11, last minute tomorrow were gonna be open 8 to 6 after that closed some stores variable hours a lot of people getting in getting those last minute presents very exciting,” said Tyler Andrews, University Park Mall Director of Marketing.

Mall officials say they have added extra security to make sure shoppers have a safe last minute shopping experience.