Latest details on man killed at Winnebago Plant in Middlebury

An investigation continues to get to the bottom of a deadly workplace accident. Late last week, a man died inside the Winnebago Plant in Middlebury.

The daughters of the victim,Ricky Schlabach, changed their Facebook profile pictures to a picture of or with their father on. Their pictures changed the morning of April 7, one day after he died at work.

As of now, the Elkhart County prosecutor's office is looking into his death. Since the investigation is in the preliminary stages, it's too soon to know if any charges will ever be filed.

Early, on the morning of April 6th Schlabach died from blunt force injuries after being hit by a forklift.

In Schlabach ’s obituary it’s mentioned that he was a lifetime farmer and loved working with his cows. Before working at Winnebago, he was a paint repairman for motor homes in LaGrange County.

ABC57 reached out to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration to see if this factory has ever been investigated before, but have not heard back from them at this time.