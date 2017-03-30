Lawmakers battling over cold beer sales in Indiana

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Most Hoosiers know if you’re in search of a cold beer, you won’t find it in an Indiana convenience store. But, one chain managed to find a way around that law. Now, lawmakers are drafting some legislation to put an end to it.

The Indiana-based chain, Ricker’s, recently started selling Tex-Mex food at nearly 20 of their locations. They thought to go along with a delicious burrito, a cold beer would create the perfect pair.

State law has always said otherwise. Gas stations and convenience stores can only sell warm beer.

Two Ricker’s locations that have an in-store restaurant, one in Columbus and the other in Sheridan, were able to apply for a liquor license and the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission approved it.

Customers at those locations can drink cold beer in the restaurant area or take some to go.

The Chairman of Ricker’s, Jay Ricker, believes it’s a smart business move. But, lawmakers want to continue to enforce the law that is already in place.

Some are even calling this a “loophole.” Now, members in the statehouse are reworking the rule to make sure other businesses don’t try to do the same.

An amendment to the existing bill could be introduced as early as next week.