Leaf pickup scheduled to start at the end of the month

The City of South Bend has announced that leaf collection will begin on March 27th.

According to the city, crews will start pickups on the Near South Side and work counter clockwise around the city until every neighborhood has been cleaned up.

Those wishing to have their leaves picked up should rake leaves to the curb and put them in a place where crews can easily access them.

The city asks that resident do not place leaves in the street as they can cause drainage problems during heavy rains.