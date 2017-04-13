LGBTQ Center offering free classes

South Bend’s LGBTQ Center is paying high school aged students to learn more about their own wellness.

The catch is they just have to come to class.

Beginning Thursday evening, sex education and substance abuse prevention will be the forefront of discussion at the LGBTQ Center and the classes are totally free.

Leading the class will be Eli Williams, the center’s leader, and Rich Wallace, a father of three teenagers.

In a letter to parents, Wallace and Williams write they will use two curriculums, called “Our Whole Lives” and “Lifeskills.”

The “Lifeskills” portion will go over dealing with stress and societal pressure, specifically concerning participating in unhealthy behavior

The “Our Whole Lives (owl) curriculum will give students the opportunity to talk their feelings towards topics like sexual orientation, gender identity and social justice.

The classes will meet Thursday from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, beginning Thursday.

Students interested in attending these sessions need to get a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. You can download the permission slip on the Center's facebook page or by clicking here.