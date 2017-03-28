Lightfoot 'humbled' to receive honor at Final Four in Phoenix

This week is the final week of Spring Training for Major League Baseball teams. The official start of the baseball season is just around the corner.

The Cubs are at Sloan Park in Mesa for Spring Training.

Fans from around the country have flocked to Mesa to catch a glimpse of the World Series champs.

Some are visiting from Michiana.

Legendary Bethel College basketball Coach Mike Lightfoot took his family to the park in hopes of finding a ticket.

Lightfoot is in Arizona to receive an award honoring the top players and coaches in college basketball.

The three time NAIA National Champion said the award was humbling.