Little Free Library to hit Benton Harbor

Spreading literacy to all- and uniting people in the process. That's the goal of a Berrien County group, putting up little free libraries in Benton Harbor.

The public is invited to help decorate the first Little Free Library in the city.

It's almost self explanatory. The box will be set up for people to drop off a book and take one. Any kind of book is allowed. And there's even an app to find other little free libraries in the area.

Even though it's put on by the Democratic Party of Berrien County, the group says it's not a partisan event. They hope to unite through reading.

"Right now with the national dialogue," said Julie Laurent, co-chair of The Little Free Library. "We wanted to do something that we could focus on bringing everyone together. And that's reading . And how that gives people a better life and raises there graduate levels and things like that."

The decoration of the first Little Free Library in Berrien County comes right in time for national reading month. It will be at UCC Wide Awake Church in Benton Harbor on Sunday at 3pm. There will be food and activities for the whole family.