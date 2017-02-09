Local baseball legend dies at 87

Local baseball legend, coach, and mentor, Jim Reinebold, died early Wednesday morning at the age of 87-years-old.

Reinebold was a coach for the South Bend baseball franchise for ten years beginning in 1988.

He also led the 1970 Clay Baseball team to the State Championship and was shortly inducted into the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame.

According to the South Bend Cubs, Reinebold’s number “4” jersey was retired by Clay High School and the former South Bend Silver Hawks.

The South Bend Cubs say, “Jim was a mentor and friend to many in our baseball community. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with this family and friends. “