Local church adds a twist to its Easter Sunday celebration

Easter Sunday is here and this year an Elkhart church is putting together an event that not only cherishes the holiday, but also has a unique twist to it!

World Harvest Church is having their Easter celebration in hopes of spreading love.

Service starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon. After that Michiana families will be able to enjoy what took seven weeks of preparation, more than 140 volunteers and 40 plus hours of work per week.

“Come and just get ready to receive because this is going to be a day you’re going to receive love because after all that’s what Easter is all about,” said Pastor Manny Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been campus pastor at World Harvest Church for almost a year. He tells ABC 57 the church’s main mission here is to love God, love people.

“We’re going to love Elkhart and the Michiana region by just embracing them.”

This Easter, World Harvest Church is showing their love with a 35k egg hunt, which is about five thousand eggs.

But that’s not all; they’re also bringing some exotics friends from Mark’s Ark for an in-house petting zoo.

“He’s bringing some snakes, hissing cucarachas, some hedgehogs, big rainforest toad. it’s going to be amazing our kids are going to have such a good time,” says Gonzalez.

It doesn’t stop there though; any family that comes and is in need the church will be distributing 4,000 lbs. of food.

“We like to constantly be a voice in our community because that’s what they church ought to be. we want your families to come and be a part of it,” adds Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and all the volunteers say it’s an honor to serve this community with authentic love.