Local company teams up with Michiana communities to volunteer, improve parks

An international manufacturing company is paying tribute their annual service day right here in Michiana; they’re sending out employees today to volunteer at local places and recreational areas in Elkhart, South Bend, and Fort Wayne.

During Lippert Component’s Community Day, each of their 49 plant locations across the U.S., Canada, and Italy team up with their local officials and parks departments to coordinate the outreach event.

In Michiana, employees will tackle service projects at more than 30 parks and recreational areas including Ideal Beach in Elkhart.

Plant employees will work with local officials to plant trees, improve public spaces like zoos, parks, beaches and green spaces. Organizers say they felt it was important to plan a collective action event as part of their 100,000 hours initiative to encourage volunteerism and community collaboration. They’re calling it an ‘all-for-one’ mentality, inviting family members to participate as well.

“Giving back to all of our communities and to each other is at the core of what we do. The social responsibility we have as a Company, now 8,000 team members/families strong, is tremendous,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI’s CEO. “Community Day is an exceptionally special day for us. It’s our way of saying ‘Thank you!’ to the communities that have supported us over the last 60 years.”

South Bend locations will be worked on from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Elkhart and Goshen parks will run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To find out what other locations are available near you and how you can get involved this afternoon, you can contact Michilah Grimes at michilahg@lci1.com or call 574-535-1125.