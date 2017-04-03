Local groups and city leaders team up to take down violence

Local groups are teaming up with city leaders to take down violence in South Bend.

Nu Black Power movement and Fremont Park Youth Foundation will join efforts with Second District Councilwoman Regina Williams-Preston during "Stop the Violence Peace Week."

They say Peace Week is meant to be a proactive stand against the negative impact of issues like gun violence and gang culture in the city. The groups plan on bringing the community together to stop these issues at the root rather than waiting until something happens.

A march against violence will be held on Saturday April 8 around 10 a.m.

There will also be a community panel discussion tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center.