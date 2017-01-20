Local groups perform at Inaugural Parade

From hometown heroes to national performers, two Michiana groups joined the exclusive club of inaugural parade performers this year.

For those of you at home looking for Cinderella stories, look no further than Culver Academies and the Mid-American Cowgirls.

“He’s really gotten comfortable, and I’ve gotten comfortable with him… Really made that bond.”

It’s a ride they will never forget.

“Looking back on it now, it’s crazy, I never pictured myself here,” said Max Baldwin, Culver Student.

100 students from Culver Academies, almost as many horses, and millions of eyes watching them become a part of history.

“Honored to be a part of such a great tradition and they just feel really blessed to be able to come here,” said Melissa Hougas, Culver Horsemanship Instructor.

This inaugural parade marks number 17 for the troupe, a legacy that’s humbling for these young men and women.

“I just feel honored to be able to look at people in the past that have done it and be able to be a part of it this year.”

North of the border, another group was eager to create its own legacy.

“It’s been a dream of mine, we applied eight years ago and didn’t get in and so we finally did it,” said Debbie Dunphy, the Mid American Cowgirls Drill Team Coordinator.

A dream realized eight years after these ladies began their road to redemption. They’re hometown heroes now representing Three Oaks, Michigan here in the nation’s capital.

“We couldn’t have done it without all the support that we have from our family, friends and community. It is overwhelming how everybody helped us,” said Dunphy.