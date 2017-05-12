Local law enforcement cracking down on seat belt use in "Click it or Ticket" campaign

Beginning today, law enforcement nationwide are cracking down on seatbelt use and so are officers in Michiana.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the LaPorte Police Department announced their “Click It or Ticket” campaign and want to remind you to buckle up. They will have extra patrols on the streets starting today.

As the busy summer driving season kicks off, agencies nationwide will use the Click It or Ticket “Border to Border” Operation. You will see increased seat belt enforcement at state lines, sending a zero tolerance message.

Officers will ticket anyone not wearing a seat belt, especially if parents neglect to buckle up their children.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 9,000 passengers that were killed in 2015 were not buckled up.

From 1975 through 2015, seat belts have saved more than 344,000 lives nationwide.

The official campaign runs from May 12th to June 4th. But, officers will continue to save lives by enforcing seat belt laws year-round.

