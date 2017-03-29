Local nonprofit sets out to 'rebuild' the community

A nonprofit organization called “Rebuilding Together” kicked off efforts on Wednesday to help the South Bend community revitalize.

The organization will make home repairs worth more than $200,000 including roofs, water heaters, and furnace replacements.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg was there to help the program commence.

“You know it’s a lot of fun, you come out here, you see a lot of city employees, a lot of volunteers and you really have a good time. Roll up your sleeves, get your hands dirty, and have some fun while you’re at it,” said Buttigieg.

So far, the nonprofit has fixed up nearly 1,000 homes with the help of about 40,000 volunteers.