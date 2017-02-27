Locust Road closed due to gas line repairs

NIPSCO has requested the closure of Locust Road between Kern Road and Carriage Drive while they repair a gas line leak, according to the St. Joseph County Department of Public Works.

Crews say the repairs will last through the evening hours Monday.

Locust will be closed between Kern Road and Carriage Drive until the repairs are complete.

Traffic will be detoured east on Jackson Road to Linden, south on Linden to Johnson, west on Johnson to Lilac, then south to Kern. A map of the detour is attached below.