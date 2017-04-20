Logan Center celebrates expansion of services for kids with autism

The Logan Center celebrated the expansion of their adolescent program, the Sonya Ansari Center for Autism on Wednesday with an open house and ribbon cutting.

The program for children ages 8-18 is now housed in the building behind the South Bend facility on Jefferson Boulevard. It was previously run out of the main building. But, with their own building the program leaders are hoping to expand the available resources and services.

The South Bend location offers services for children, teens and young adults. Resources geared specifically towards young children are offered at the Granger location.

“Even though it’s really incredibly important to provide services to kids that when they’re really young, those children grow in to adolescents and still need support when as they get older,” says Joshua John Diehl, Chief Strategy Officer for Autism Services.

Teresa Tipton’s 10-year-old son Lincoln out grew the Granger program a couple years ago. Tipton says when he was transferred to the South Bend location and received one-on-one attention geared towards his age group, he flourished.

“It’s amazing just to see. I just can’t describe it. I didn’t think he might be here like he is today. My son has flourished so much. He’s done an awesome job. He’s just come so far away from when he first started coming here I’m just amazed at it,” says Tipton.

Diehl says there isn’t a standard that fits each kid and the work depends on their personal needs.

Rafat and Zoreen Ansari fund many of the autism services in support of their daughter Sonya, who the program is named for.

“Every morning when we get up we think how can we make a difference in the life of kids with disabilities and that is my dream that we can help more kids and more families,” says Zoreen Ansari.

There is currently a waiting list to enroll in the programs at the Sonya Ansari Center for Autism. The center is hiring and is hoping with more staff, they can help more kids. Click here for more information about the available positions.