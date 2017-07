Lotto ticket sold in Goshen worth $1 million

A Hoosier Lotto PLUS ticket purchased in Goshen won Wednesday night's drawing and is worth $1 million.

The ticket matched all six numbers for the April 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 13-21-34-38-42-46.

The ticket was purchased at Meijer C-Stop at 4522 Elkhart Road in Goshen.

PLUS is an add-on option for Hoosier Lotto that uses a player's numbers in an additional drawing.