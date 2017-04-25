Lowe's coupon scam surfacing across social media

There is a new Facebook scam that people are falling for. A coupon that you think might get you a good deal at a popular home improvement store is fake.

A free $50 Mother's Day coupon to Lowe's is spreading across the social media site.

The fake coupon appears as a shared link on your Facebook account. Once you click on it, you are taken to the fake Lowe's website. There is a fake survey designed to steal your information.

This isn't the first time that the company has been a victim of a scam. In May 2015, a fraudulent offer for a $100 coupon to Lowe's started circulating on Facebook.

The scam is identical to previous schemes involving Home Depot, Costco, Amazon and Kroger.

Each scam features similar components and the Better Business Bureau wants you to know how you can catch a Facebook scam.

Don't believe everything that you see. It's easy for scammers to steal colors and logos of an established organization.

Legitimate businesses will never ask you for your credit card number or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, be sure there is a link to their privacy policy.

Watch out for a reward that seems too good to be true. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.