Macadamia nuts, cashews recalled for possible listeria contamination

By Jen Christensen CNN

(CNN) -- Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted are the subject of unrelated recalls for possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The macadamia nuts were sold in six states: Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana. Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores carry the Simple Truth line.

The recalled macadamia nuts were sold in a clear 12-ounce plastic package and have a May 2, 2018, expiration date on the side. The UPC is 11110-02478.

Kroger said it has removed the macadamia nuts from its shelves. If you bought one of these packages, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund or a replacement. Anyone with further questions can call 1-800-KROGERS.

Ava's brand Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted were sold in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The recalled product comes in 8-ounce tubs.

The cashews came from Hampton Farms, where an investigation found a contaminated piece of equipment. The cashews tested negative for listeria, but the nuts were recalled and pulled from shelves out of an abundance of caution, according to the FDA.

The recalled cashews have a best-by date of April 28, 2018. The UPC number is 8-10111-01035-1, and the lot number is 11817-L2.

No other Hampton Farms products were affected by this recall.

No illnesses have been reported in either recall, but listeria infections can be dangerous. About 1,600 cases of listeriosis are reported in the United States every year, and about 260 are fatal.

Antibiotics can be used to treat the infection, which can be severe in the elderly, pregnant women, babies and people who have compromised immune systems.

Symptoms include muscle aches, fever, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems. Pregnant women who are infected might miscarry.

