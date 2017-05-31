Macadamia nuts recalled for possible listeria contamination

If you love to munch on Macadamia nuts, check your cabinets! A popular brand is being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling Simple Truth macadamia nuts from various retailers.

The macadamia nuts were sold in six states: Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

Kroger, Bakers, Dillons and Gerbes stores carry the Simple Truth line.

Kroger says they have removed the nuts from their shelves after a supplier reported the possibility of contamination.

No illnesses have officially been reported.

The product comes in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package marked with an expiration date of May 2nd, 2018. If you bought them from Kroger, either throw them away or you can take them back to the store for a refund or replacement. You also can call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.