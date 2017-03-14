Man accused of failing to disclose HIV status to sexual partner

A Silver Lake resident is accused of having unprotected sex with a woman without revealing he was HIV positive. The suspect has similar charges pending in other counties.

Travis Ray Spoor, 37, has been charged with one count of malicious mischief in Kosciusko County.

Spoor was charged with four counts of malicious mischief in Allen County in December 2016 and two counts of malicious mischief in Marshall County in October 2016. Both cases are still pending.

In the Kosciusko County case, the victim told police she met a man named Ray Hildeman on Match.com and they spoke for about two weeks before meeting in person.

On March 5, he came to her home and ended up staying the entire week with her, reports said.

She told deputies they had unprotected sex four times, but he never revealed he was HIV positive.

The man left on March 12, but left his wallet behind.

When she looked in his wallet, she found the identification of Ray Spoor, the man she knew as Ray Hildeman.

Investigators spoke with Spoor on March 13 and he allegedly admitted to using a fake name on Match.com and to not revealing he was HIV positive to the victim.