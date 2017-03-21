Man accused of hiding in unlocked car, attacking female driver

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Warsaw Police have arrested a man who allegedly hid in the back seat of an unlocked car and attacked the female driver.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the 19-year-old victim went to the CVS at 100 N. Detroit Street in Warsaw.

While she was in the store, the manager and an employee saw a man in the parking lot who was trying to get a ride. The manager asked the man to leave and he walked away upset, police said.

A few minutes later, the victim got into her unlocked car, started it and then noticed there was a man in her back seat, reports said.

The man grabbed her from behind. The victim struggled with the suspect and bit him on the hand. She escaped from the car and ran into the store, police said.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran away, police said.

Warsaw Police located a man about a block away and took him into custody.

Police said he had an injury to his hand.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Daniel V. Davis of Warsaw.

The store manager identified Davis as the man who was asked to leave the parking lot.

Davis allegedly said he intended to take the victim's money and car.

Police said he was intoxicated and armed with a screwdriver.

Davis was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon or bodily injury. He also had a felony warrant for a probation violation.

He is being held without bond.