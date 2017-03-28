Man accused of stabbing father to death is being held without bond

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A 32-year-old is accused of stabbing his own father to death. Investigators say Joseph Allan Craigo got into an argument with his dad and it spiraled into a deadly rampage.

ABC57 was able to talk to the victim’s daughter she says the stabbing happened insider her parents Mason Township home.

She didn’t want to talk about the suspect, but says her mom rushed over to her house, which is just down the road with no shoes and no jacket last night.

Joseph Allan Craigo was arraigned by Magistrate Christopher Rockafellow at 3:30 this afternoon.

He’s being charged with the open murder of his father Alan Craigo, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with electronic communications.

All of which Joseph Allan Craigo said he understood, by video. Prosecutor Victor Fitz says the son drove from Elkhart, where he lives, to Cass County.

The two men got into an argument and the older Craigo was stabbed multiple times.

All this happened Monday night just before 8:30. Fitz says the victim’s mother was inside the home during it all and he may have tried to stop her from calling for help.

“We’re limited on what we can say in regards to the facts because of ethical rules. But when the wife of the defendant tried to make the call to 9-1-1 she was interfered in that effort. the investigation is still in early stages,” he said.

Joseph Craigo is currently being held without bond.