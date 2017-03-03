Man admits to thefts from vehicles

Edwardsburg Police arrested a man who allegedly admitted to being involved in a string of thefts from vehicles in the 6900 block of Section Street on Thursday.

Police say officers initially investigated the reports at approximately 9 a.m. and were called back the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

During the second call, officers located a 23-year-old male suspect from Edwardsburg who matched a description given to officials.

According to police, the suspect admitted to the thefts and many other thefts that occurred in February.

Several stolen items were reportedly found in the suspect’s home.

He is lodged in the Cass County Jail.

Police have not released the name of suspect.