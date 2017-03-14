Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Air Quality Alert

Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 14, 2017 7:20 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

South Bend Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman Tuesday morning.

South Bend Police received a call from a business in the 4400 block of Western Avenue to report a man had exposed himself to a female employee.

When police arrived, they located James Lockhart in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Lockhart was identified as the suspect, according to police.

Lockhart was arrested on one count of public indecency.

Share this article:

Read More

Henderson family react to Davis-Martin guilty verdict
No one injured as shots fired at prom gathering near Detroit's Denby HS
After 41 years in prison, Michigan man freed after evidence questioned
1 dead after semi-truck hits vehicles on I-94
Sign up for our newsletter!