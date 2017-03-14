Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself

South Bend Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman Tuesday morning.

South Bend Police received a call from a business in the 4400 block of Western Avenue to report a man had exposed himself to a female employee.

When police arrived, they located James Lockhart in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Lockhart was identified as the suspect, according to police.

Lockhart was arrested on one count of public indecency.