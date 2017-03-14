Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself
Posted: Mar 14, 2017 7:20 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
South Bend Police arrested a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman Tuesday morning.
South Bend Police received a call from a business in the 4400 block of Western Avenue to report a man had exposed himself to a female employee.
When police arrived, they located James Lockhart in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Lockhart was identified as the suspect, according to police.
Lockhart was arrested on one count of public indecency.