Man arrested for armed robbery at Belmont Beverage

The man who police say robbed the Belmont Beverage on Portage Avenue Saturday night was arrested.

South Bend Police report officers were dispatched to the store on the 3300 block of North Portage Avenue regarding an armed robbery.

Workers at the store were able to provide a description of the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Duron Keys.

According to police, Keys was arrested at a home on the 1300 block of Lincoln Way West.

He is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.