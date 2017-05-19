Man arrested for strangulation of 84-year-old woman, robbery

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After an 84-year-old woman woke up to being choked in the early morning hours of April 21st, the man who police say is responsible for the crime has been arrested.

According to the probable cause affidavit, South Bend Police were called to an apartment on East Fairington Circle regarding a home invasion.

After forcing the apartment door open, officers found the elderly victim sitting on the floor of her bedroom with a red neck, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bloody lip.

The victim told police she went to bed at approximately 10 p.m. on April 20th when she was woke up by a man choking her and demanding her wallet.

Court documents say both hands were wrapped around the victim’s neck, making it hard for her to breathe.

Upon an inspection of the victim’s apartment, police found no signs of forced entry. However, the victim stated two of her purses were stolen the previous Saturday, one which may have contained a key.

The PCA notes that a neighbor of the victim said her keys along with a spare key to the victim’s apartment were possibly stolen by the neighbor's son-in-law, 54-year-old Richard Lowery.

Lowry denied being involved in the crime and even provided police with DNA samples.

On May 12th, Police reported Lowery’s DNA matched with samples collected at the scene.

Wednesday, Lowery was arrested on charges of strangulation and robbery causing bodily injury and was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.