Man arrested within hours of allegedly robbing bank

Michigan City Police arrested a man within hours of him allegedly robbing a bank and walking away with money.

Police responded to a bank robbery call around 9:09 a.m. Wednesday at the Horizon Bank on Franklin Street in Michigan City.

When police and detectives arrived, they began going over evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Police found that a male entered the bank just after it opened and approached a teller. He presented a note stating that he demanded money. Police say no weapon was displayed. An undetermined amount of money was turned over and the suspect left the bank on foot, according to police.

After evidence was gathered, police were able to identify the alleged suspect, 31-year-old James L. Jones Jr., and surveillance was set up on a home.

Several hours later, around 1:40 p.m., Jones was seen leaving the home and a short foot pursuit began. Police were able to apprehend him quickly. Police say they found evidence of the robbery on him.

The preliminary charge is Robbery and a formal hearing will be held in the near future to establish formal charges.