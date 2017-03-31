Man charged following fatal July boat crash

One man has been charged with reckless homicide after a boat crash in late July resulted in two deaths.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the crash happened on Lake Michigan between July 22 and July 23, 2016.

Tony Gibson, 37, of Lake Village, Indiana, was allegedly the operator of the boat when it collided with a break wall near Arcelor Mittal Steel Mill in East Chicago, Indiana.

According to officials, the two passengers, Richard Wade of Hammond, and Timothy Dunlap of Lynwood, died as a result of the crash.

Gibson was booked in the Lake County Jail on charges including two counts of operating a motorboat while intoxicated resulting in death, two counts of reckless homicide, operating a motorboat while intoxicated, speeding and exceeding the nighttime speed limit.