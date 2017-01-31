Man charged with assault with intent to murder

Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called to Lavette Street around 3:30 a.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

When they arrived, they learned a man had assaulted a woman.

The woman was taken to Lakeland Hospital for treatment.

The man was taken into custody on preliminary charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearms, felon in possession, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

The man's name is being withheld pending arraignment.