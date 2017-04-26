Man charged with attempted murder in South Bend shooting

A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend at her job on Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit.

South Bend Police were called to the 400 block of Hickory Road on Tuesday in reference to shots fired.

When police arrived they located a vehicle with damage from gunshots and several witnesses were upset and crying, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Witnesses told police 20-year-old Steven Polito and an employee had recently ended a four year relationship.

Polito was upset about the breakup and had argued with his ex-girlfriend at the restaurant earlier in the day and she left and was asked to come back later in the day, witnesses told police.

At around 4 p.m., Polito's ex-girlfriend returned to work and the two began arguing, then Polito left, witnesses told police.

Polito returned a short time later and confronted his ex-girlfriend. When she attempted to go into the office, he blocked her way, witnesses told police.

Another employee attempted to intervene and Polito allegedly said he was going to "shoot up her car" and went outside, reports said.

The other employee followed him outside and saw him retrieve a handgun from his vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Polito then allegedly pointed the gun at the employee who had followed him outside and he threatened to shoot her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He then pointed the gun over her shoulder and fired one shot next to her ear, then fired several shots at his ex-girlfriend's car, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He then allegedly wrote "I hate you" in his own blood on his ex-girlfriend's car, witnesses told police.

Two employees got the handgun away from Polito before police arrived.

Polito was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Polito allegedly admitted to leaving the restaurant, retrieving his gun from his safe, and returning to the restaurant with the intention of killing his ex girlfriend, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He allegedly said "If I can't have her, I didn't want anyone else to have her," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Polito has been charged with attempted murder, pointing a firearm, criminal mischief, and intimidation.

Bond was set at $2.5 million corporate surety or $250,000 cash.

As a condition of bond he cannot have any contact with his ex-girlfriend or the employee who was nearby when he fired the gun, reports said.

He will be arraigned on Thursday.