Man charged with bestiality for allegedly having sex with pony

A Milford man was arrested and charged with bestiality for allegedly having sex with a pony, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department.

Phillip Butler has been charged with one count of bestiality and one count of criminal trespass.

On April 20, 2017, a resident contacted the sheriff's department to report the previous day he caught Butler having sex with a pony he takes care of for the owner, according to reports.

When the resident caught Butler in the act, Butler allegedly told the resident he has a problem and wouldn't do it again, reports said.

The resident told deputies he, his daughter and his wife have all caught Butler having sex with the pony.

In the fall of 2016, the resident caught Butler having sex with the pony and told Butler he was not allowed on the property, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When deputies spoke with Butler he admitted to having sex with the pony and admitted he knew he wasn't allowed on the property, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Butler was arrested on Monday and is being held on $5,250 bond.