Man found sleeping in car arrested on drug charges

Posted: Feb 15, 2017 7:25 PM EST

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 54000 block of Northwood Drive around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for reports a man was sleeping inside a vehicle in a driveway of the residence and refused to leave.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with James W. Calhoun Jr.

Deputies located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Calhoun was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

