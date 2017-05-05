Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Man injured in shooting in South Bend Friday morning

Posted: May 5, 2017 2:18 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound showed up at Memorial Hospital around 11:40 a.m. Friday.

South Bend Police are searching the area of Colfax and William, near Central High Apartments, in downtown South Bend searching for the crime scene.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to South Bend Police.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact South Bend Police.

