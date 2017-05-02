Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Man killed in Benton Township shooting

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: May 2, 2017 8:02 AM EST | Updated: May 2, 2017 10:17 AM EST
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -

Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night during an argument.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Benton Center at Red Arrow Highway.

Benton Township police say Derrick Bailey shot and killed Nicholaus Kling of Eau Claire during a confrontation.

A witness told police that Kling stopped the vehicle that Bailey was riding in--and began arguing with him.

That's when Bailey allegedly shot him.

Bailey is in the Berrien County jail, facing charges in Kling's death.

