Man killed in Benton Township shooting

Police say a man was shot and killed Monday night during an argument.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on North Benton Center at Red Arrow Highway.

Benton Township police say Derrick Bailey shot and killed Nicholaus Kling of Eau Claire during a confrontation.

A witness told police that Kling stopped the vehicle that Bailey was riding in--and began arguing with him.

That's when Bailey allegedly shot him.

Bailey is in the Berrien County jail, facing charges in Kling's death.