Man killed in single vehicle crash on I-80

One man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Gary Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers say a blue Cadillac, driven by 58-year-old John Vinson of Gary, was traveling eastbound and swerved across all lanes of traffic, running off the roadway and crashing into the “crash cushions” before the exit ramp for Interstate 65.

His vehicle came to a rest just off the shoulder of the roadway.

The Lake County Coroner pronounced Vinson dead at the scene.