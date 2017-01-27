Man overdoses on heroin; 8-year-old son calls 911

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS58) -- An 8-year-old boy called 911 after his dad overdosed on heroin.

"I think my dad is dead. He's not waking up or anything," said 8-year-old Christopher.

Christopher called 911 Thursday, January 25th, shortly before 6 p.m. after his father passed out over the wheel of his car in a parking lot.

A good Samaritan was on his way to a meeting stopped and was able to help Christopher tell dispatchers the location.

"The father is in the driver's seat slumped over, not responding to anything, so I don't know what's going on."

Waukesha Police were able to locate the vehicle thanks to the help of Christopher. They were able to get the adult male out of the vehicle who was somewhat alert and was breathing when they arrived on scene.

The 8-year-old was in the car with his two other siblings at the time of the incident. All three are now with their mother.